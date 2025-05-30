A one-year-old girl has suffered “life-changing” facial injuries following a dog attack in Greater Manchester.

The toddler, who is now recovering in hospital, was rushed to hospital along with a 21-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man following the incident in Denton, Tameside, at 5.30pm on Thursday. Both adults also sustained serious injuries although not life-threatening or life-changing.

The dog was seized at the scene in Baslow Road by specialist officers from Greater Manchester Police’s tactical dog unit before it was later humanely destroyed.

Detective Superintendent Gareth Jenkins said on Friday: “This was an awful attack that has left a one-year-old girl with serious and life-changing injuries. Her family are understandably incredibly distressed by what happened here last night. The family of the young girl are being supported by officers as she recovers in hospital.

“A scene remains in place on Baslow Road in the immediate aftermath so officers can make further inquiries to establish a full timeline of events that led to this incident. We thank the local community for their patience and co-operation at this time.

“We are now appealing for information. There were people in the area specifically on Baslow Road who may have dashcam, CCTV or mobile footage from yesterday afternoon that may be of assistance to our inquiries.”

Anyone with information should call 0161 856 9262, quoting log 2655 of May 29. Alternatively, reports and concerns can be made anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.