Two men remain in custody after a man was fatally stabbed in southeast London

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed to death in southeast London. Police were called at around 10.35pm on Thursday (June 6) to reports of a stabbing in Carteret Way in Deptford.

The victim, a man believed aged in his 20s, died at the scene despite efforts from officers and London Ambulance Service. His next of kin have been informed. The two suspects remain in custody while a crime scene remain n place.

