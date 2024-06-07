Deptford murder: Two men arrested after man in his 20s stabbed to death in southeast London

Two men remain in custody after a man was fatally stabbed in southeast London

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed to death in southeast London. Police were called at around 10.35pm on Thursday (June 6) to reports of a stabbing in Carteret Way in Deptford.

The victim, a man believed aged in his 20s, died at the scene despite efforts from officers and London Ambulance Service. His next of kin have been informed. The two suspects remain in custody while a crime scene remain n place.

Two men have been arrested after a man was fatally stabbed on Carteret Way in Deptford.

Police have urged those with information to call them on 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC and quote CAD8733/6June. Alternatively, any information can be submitted anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

