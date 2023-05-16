The exact products made at the defence factory, and the circumstances of the fire, are yet to be disclosed

The PW Defence factory in Draycott, Derbyshire. PW Defence was bought by WesCom Defence, based in Havant, in February 2021. (Picture: Google Street View)

A teenager has died nearly four months after a mysterious fire at a defence pyrotechnics factory.

The 19-year-old died late last week, after the blaze at the PW Defence factory in Draycott, Derbyshire, in January this year. The fire, first reported by the Derby Telegraph, resulted in two men being taken to hospital and emergency service vehicles - including a Hazardous Area Response Team and an air ambulance - racing to the scene. The PA news agency understands that the death is linked to the fire.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said on Tuesday: "Emergency services were called to a business in Wilne Road just after 9.10pm on Friday. 20 January. A 19-year-old man suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital". He died on Thursday, 11 May, he said.

“Officers from Derbyshire Constabulary are working in conjunction with colleagues from the Health and Safety Executive to investigate the circumstances of the incident and the Coroner has been informed," he said.

PW Defence was bought by WesCom Defence, based in Havant, Hampshire, in February 2021. The WesCom website says that the company provides “specialist pyrotechnics for signalling, illumination, screening and for battlefield training and simulation, obstacle clearance systems and civil defence and security”.

In a statement, the management team at PW Defence said: “We are devastated to confirm that there has been a fatality at the manufacturing plant in Draycott... We have sent our deepest condolences to the family and friends, to all the members of our team, who share in our grief and who we will continue to support."

An independent investigation was underway, they said, "and it would be inappropriate to make any further statement at this time, but we are fully cooperating with the police and the Health and Safety Executive".