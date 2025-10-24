Police want to speak to these four women after a table of diners legged it from a restaurant without paying.

The CCTV pictures come after the venue said that it had not been paid for a meal and drinks - and police have opened a theft investigation.

Police want to speak to these four women after a group of diners did not pay for their meal | Norfolk Constabulary

It happened on October 5 at 6.10pm at a restaurant in Surrey Street, Norwich.

Anyone who recognises those featured in the images or has any information that could help the investigation is asked to contact Norfolk Police quoting reference: 36/72063/25 - with through their website, by calling 101, or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org