Police investigate 'dine and dash' case at restaurant in Surrey Street, Norwich
The CCTV pictures come after the venue said that it had not been paid for a meal and drinks - and police have opened a theft investigation.
It happened on October 5 at 6.10pm at a restaurant in Surrey Street, Norwich.
Anyone who recognises those featured in the images or has any information that could help the investigation is asked to contact Norfolk Police quoting reference: 36/72063/25 - with through their website, by calling 101, or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org