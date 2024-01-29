Disposable vapes to be banned in Britain in bid to protect and improve children's health
Rishi Sunak will announce the new ban during a visit to a school on Monday morning
Disposable vapes will be banned in the UK as the government says this will protect children's health.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will make the announcement on Monday morning (January 29) during a visit to a school. The ban itself is expected to be introduced towards the end of 2024 or into 2025.
In a statement, Sunak said: “As any parent or teacher knows, one of the most worrying trends at the moment is the rise in vaping among children, and so we must act before it becomes endemic. The long-term impacts of vaping are unknown and the nicotine within them can be highly addictive, so while vaping can be a useful tool to help smokers quit, marketing vapes to children is not acceptable.
It comes as new data shows that the rate of vaping amongst children aged 11 to 15-years-old in the last three years has tripled, with 9% now regularly using vapes. The proportion of 11 to 17-year-olds picking the habit up had increased ninefold in the last two years.
There will also be new laws introduced around the promotion of tobacco products such as vapes towards children. A restriction on flavours which appeal to children, where they are placed in shops and attractive packaging will also come into force.
Shops in England and Wales will face new £100 fine if they are found to be selling vapes illegally to children on top of the maximum £2,500 fine already in place, as well as Trading Standards being given powers to act "on the spot". Vaping alternatives such as nicotine pouches will also be banned for children.
The Scottish government has confirmed that it will join England and Wales in introducing a ban on single-use vapes, with the country aiming to become tobacco-free by 2034. Scottish government minister Lorna Slater said: “From litter on our streets, to the risk of fires in waste facilities, single-use vapes are an increasing issue – for our environment, local communities and young people."
In Northern Ireland, Stormont is currently not sitting due to a collapse in powersharing almost two years ago, with any decision on the ban needing to be voted on by the Assembly. Northern Ireland’s Department of Health said in a statement: “The department will make the necessary preparations to allow incoming ministers and the NI Assembly to take a decision on introducing the regulations in Northern Ireland.”
