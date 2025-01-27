'Do not eat' warning as Marks & Spencer recalls chicken products in Northern Ireland over Salmonella risk
The affected products are Crispy Southern Fried Chicken Burgers, with a pack size of 282g and use-by dates of 26 January 2025, 30 January 2025, 31 January 2025, and 01 February 2025, as well as its 2 Chicken Kyivs, with a pack size of 320g and a use-by date of 26 January 2025.
Customers who have purchased these products are advised not to eat them. Instead, they should return the items to their nearest Marks & Spencer store for a full refund.
The Food Safety Agency said the presence of Salmonella in the products poses a health risk. Symptoms of Salmonella infection typically include fever, diarrhoea, and abdominal cramps.
For further information, customers can contact Marks & Spencer directly on 0333 014 8555.
