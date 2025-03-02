With shelters and rehoming centres caring for abandoned or surrendered pets, there’s no better time to welcome a new furry friend into your home.

The RSPCA’s Wakefield and District branch in Leeds currently has nine cats and dogs available for adoption. These animals, some of whom were given up by owners no longer able to care for them, are being looked after at the centre in East Ardsley until they find their forever homes. The charity also offers support to pet owners struggling with the cost of food or healthcare.

Meanwhile, Rain Rescue in Rotherham is currently housing eight dogs, including a bonded pair of Chihuahua brothers, an 11-year-old Labrador in need of a fresh start, and Toby, a nine-year-old Shih Tzu. Among them is Zeus, a four-year-old Cane Corso who spent much of his life tethered indoors with limited space.

For those in South Yorkshire looking to adopt, there are many dogs in need of a home. Kennels provide temporary care, but nothing compares to the warmth and stability of a loving family.

The Dogs Trust also has a wide selection of dogs hoping for a second chance. Across its Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres, over 80 dogs are currently waiting to be adopted.

If you’re considering adopting a pet this spring, now is the perfect time to open your heart and home to a dog in need. For more information on how to adopt, visit Dogs Trust.

Zeus is a four-year-old Cane Corso who has sadly spent a lot of his life tethered up with very little room to move inside the home, or even lie down. But since being at the animal centre, he has loved the freedom to run around. He would rather be the only pet in the family, but could live with dog-savvy kids.

Mitzi is a nine-year-old English Bulldog looking for her final forever home where she can enjoy some sunbathing in the garden. She is quite chilled out and could live with another dog if introductions go well, along with dog-savvy kids aged 10 or older.

Win – French Bulldog, male, 4 "Win is a charming 4 year old French Bulldog with a lively spirit and a big heart. He is looking for a home where he can enjoy plenty of adventures, playtime, and cuddles with his new family. Win thrives on being out and about, exploring the world around him, and is always eager to join you on a walk or a car ride." - https://rainrescue.co.uk/animals/win-4-year-old-french-bulldog/

Rocky – French Bulldog, male, 5 "Rocky is a 5 year old French Bulldog searching for a calm and patient home where he can feel safe and secure. He would thrive in an adult only environment with no other pets, as he can be worried around other dogs. We have been working on his training to build his confidence, and he will need someone committed to continuing this with him." - https://rainrescue.co.uk/animals/rocky-male-french-bulldog/