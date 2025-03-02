With shelters and rehoming centres caring for abandoned or surrendered pets, there’s no better time to welcome a new furry friend into your home.
The RSPCA’s Wakefield and District branch in Leeds currently has nine cats and dogs available for adoption. These animals, some of whom were given up by owners no longer able to care for them, are being looked after at the centre in East Ardsley until they find their forever homes. The charity also offers support to pet owners struggling with the cost of food or healthcare.
Meanwhile, Rain Rescue in Rotherham is currently housing eight dogs, including a bonded pair of Chihuahua brothers, an 11-year-old Labrador in need of a fresh start, and Toby, a nine-year-old Shih Tzu. Among them is Zeus, a four-year-old Cane Corso who spent much of his life tethered indoors with limited space.
For those in South Yorkshire looking to adopt, there are many dogs in need of a home. Kennels provide temporary care, but nothing compares to the warmth and stability of a loving family.
The Dogs Trust also has a wide selection of dogs hoping for a second chance. Across its Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres, over 80 dogs are currently waiting to be adopted.
If you’re considering adopting a pet this spring, now is the perfect time to open your heart and home to a dog in need. For more information on how to adopt, visit Dogs Trust.
