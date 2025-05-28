Two police officers have been acquitted of assault charges following the death of a 92-year-old disabled man who was Tasered and sprayed during an incident at a care home in 2022.

PC Stephen Smith and PC Rachel Comotto, from Sussex Police, were found not guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm after a jury trial at Southwark Crown Court. The charges followed an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) into their use of force against Donald Burgess, a wheelchair user and single-leg amputee.

Burgess died in hospital three weeks after the incident at Park Beck care home in St Leonards-on-Sea. However, a pathologist confirmed that the officers’ actions did not cause or contribute to his death.

IOPC Director Emily Barry said: “Our thoughts and sympathies remain with the family of Donald Burgess. “We know this case – including the police body-worn footage that was released during the trial – has caused understandable concern in the community.

“It was right that the evidence was put before a jury so the officers could be held accountable and we respect the jury’s decision.”

The incident occurred in June 2022, after care home staff called police reporting that Burgess was threatening to stab them with a serrated kitchen knife used to help him eat independently. Deputy manager Donna Gardner told the court in a 999 call: “He’s threatening to stab staff and has stated that he wants to murder and it will give him a great deal of pleasure.”

Despite attempts to de-escalate the situation for over 30 minutes, staff described Burgess as aggressive and unresponsive. Care home manager Steve Cooper said: “He had a look in his eyes I’ve never seen before – he wasn’t the Donald I knew.”

Within 83 seconds of entering his room, officers used PAVA spray, a baton, and a Taser. Prosecutors argued that the force used was “unjustified and unlawful,” while the defence maintained it was necessary under the circumstances.

The IOPC reviewed body-worn footage, interviewed witnesses, obtained expert reports, and interviewed both officers under caution. They later referred the case to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised charges in March 2024.

While the officers have now been cleared in criminal court, the IOPC confirmed that both will still face a gross misconduct hearing. These relate to potential breaches of police standards involving use of force and professional behaviour, with PC Comotto also facing an additional allegation over social media comments she made about the incident.

“Our role is to independently investigate the actions of officers and to decide, by applying the relevant legal tests and guidance, whether there is an indication that their actions would justify bringing disciplinary proceedings or whether they had potentially committed a criminal offence,” the IOPC said.