Doncaster College evacuated after brawl as four men arrested, one injured

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

19th Mar 2025, 4:47pm
Four men have been arrested following reports of a brawl at Doncaster College that left one person injured.

South Yorkshire Police said officers were deployed to the college following reports of an altercation between a group of males at 12.37pm on Wednesday (March 19). One person has suffered a minor hand injury.

The force said the college has been evacuated as a precaution to allow for a full search of the site to ensure it is safe before any staff or students return.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It added: “Officers remain at the scene to carry out further enquiries and to reassure staff, students, and the local community. We will provide further updates as and when we can.”

Photos show the huge police presence at Doncaster College this afternoon.placeholder image
Photos show the huge police presence at Doncaster College this afternoon.

In a statement the college said: "We want to assure all students, parents and carers that all students and staff are safe. There is no need for alarm and the plan is for students to return to lessons this afternoon."

The college is a member of the DN Colleges Group, which also includes North Lindsey College in Scunthorpe and a specialised engineering centre in Hull. Together, the three sites serve over 4,000 students aged 16 to 18, with the majority enrolled in vocational courses. The group received a "good" rating from Ofsted after an inspection in January.

Related topics:CollegeStudentsCommunity
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice