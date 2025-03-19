Doncaster College evacuated after brawl as four men arrested, one injured
South Yorkshire Police said officers were deployed to the college following reports of an altercation between a group of males at 12.37pm on Wednesday (March 19). One person has suffered a minor hand injury.
The force said the college has been evacuated as a precaution to allow for a full search of the site to ensure it is safe before any staff or students return.
It added: “Officers remain at the scene to carry out further enquiries and to reassure staff, students, and the local community. We will provide further updates as and when we can.”
In a statement the college said: "We want to assure all students, parents and carers that all students and staff are safe. There is no need for alarm and the plan is for students to return to lessons this afternoon."
The college is a member of the DN Colleges Group, which also includes North Lindsey College in Scunthorpe and a specialised engineering centre in Hull. Together, the three sites serve over 4,000 students aged 16 to 18, with the majority enrolled in vocational courses. The group received a "good" rating from Ofsted after an inspection in January.