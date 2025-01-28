Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Doomsday Clock, a symbolic measure of humanity's proximity to the total apocalypse, has moved closer to midnight than ever before.

The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists announced that the clock now stands at 89 seconds to midnight, one second closer than the previous record of 90 seconds set in 2022.

What is a Doomsday Clock?

First introduced in 1947, the Doomsday Clock serves as a metaphor for humanity’s vulnerability to existential threats. Initially focused on the dangers of nuclear war, the clock now also accounts for other global risks, including climate change, artificial intelligence, and biological threats.

The Doomsday Clock was created by scientists involved in the Manhattan Project, the group that developed the first nuclear weapons. In its early years, the clock reflected the growing threat of nuclear war, particularly during the Cold War.

In 1947, the clock was set at seven minutes to midnight. By the 1950s, the clock had moved to two minutes to midnight, reflecting the nuclear arms race. After the Cold War ended in the 1990s, it was set back to 17 minutes to midnight, the farthest from catastrophe. However, in recent decades, it has crept closer due to a combination of nuclear tensions, climate crises, and emerging technologies.

The Doomsday Clock, a symbolic measure of humanity's proximity to the total apocalypse, has moved closer to midnight than ever before. | AFP via Getty Images

Key threats behind Doomsday Clock 2025

The latest change marks the closest the clock has ever been to midnight, reflecting what scientists describe as a convergence of worsening threats.

Nuclear risks: Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine has heightened the risk of nuclear conflict. “The war in Ukraine continues to loom as a large source of nuclear risk,” said Daniel Holz, chair of the Bulletin’s Science and Security Board.Russian President Vladimir Putin has lowered the threshold for nuclear strikes, signalling readiness to use nuclear weapons in response to conventional attacks.Russia has also suspended discussions on a new arms treaty with the U.S. to replace the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, which expires in 2026.Other nuclear hotspots include China’s military activity near Taiwan, North Korea’s ongoing ballistic missile tests, and instability in the Middle East.

Climate change: 2024 was the hottest year on record, according to the UN World Meteorological Organization. The past decade has been the hottest in recorded history.While there has been progress in renewable energy, “the world is still falling short of what is necessary to prevent the worst aspects of climate change,” Holz said.

Artificial Intelligence: Rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) have raised concerns about its potential military applications and risks to global security. Holz warned of the "future possibility of AI applications to nuclear weapons" and the disruptive impact of AI-fuelled disinformation.In 2024, AI began appearing on battlefields, amplifying concerns about its potential misuse. While the U.S. attempted to regulate AI risks under then-President Joe Biden, his executive order was revoked by his successor, Donald Trump, in January 2025.

Biological and emerging technologies: The misuse of biological advances, such as gene editing, adds to global instability. Holz emphasized the importance of addressing these emerging threats to mitigate risks.

What does 89 seconds to midnight mean?

The Doomsday Clock’s proximity to midnight signals that humanity is closer than ever to potential global catastrophe. It is not a scientific prediction but a symbolic warning to world leaders and the public about the urgent need to address these mounting threats.

“Setting the Doomsday Clock at 89 seconds to midnight is a warning to all world leaders,” Holz said. He criticised the lack of progress in mitigating risks and stressed that failure to act could have devastating consequences.

Should you be worried?

The clock is not a literal countdown but a call to action. It highlights the importance of international cooperation, technological safeguards, and climate resilience to prevent humanity from edging closer to catastrophe.

While the situation is dire, experts stress that the future is not predetermined. Collective action and decisive leadership can still push the clock farther from midnight, ensuring a safer and more sustainable world.