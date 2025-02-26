The family of a doting dad who died following a road accident have paid tribute to him.

Tom Scaife, 32, died in the early hours of Sunday. He was walking along the road when the collision happened.

In a statement, his family said: “We are heartbroken at the sudden passing of our lovely Tom. Tom was a real character who had lots of friends. He had a passion for playing darts, which was his main hobby, and he played in a league at his local pub. Tom had a keen interest in fishing and ferreting. In previous years he enjoyed cricket, and he played for a cricket team in the village.

Tom Scaife, 32, from Cumbria, who died after being hit by a white pick up truck on Sunday | Picture released by Cumbria Constabulary

“Tom was a doting father, who would have done anything for his two beautiful children who he loved very much. Tom was adored by so many people in his life. Tom will be forever missed.”

The collision, on the B6412 in Temple Sowerby in Cumbria, involved one vehicle, a white pick-up. Tom, who died at the scene, was from Eden in Cumbria.

Two people, a man and a woman both in their 50s, have been arrested in connection with the incident and have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Anyone with any information can email [email protected] quoting log number 8 of 23 February.

You can also call on 101.