Dover Castle: Man hunted after sexual assault on woman in wartime tunnels

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

2 minutes ago
A man is being hunted by police after sexually assaulting a woman at a historic castle.

It happened in the wartime tunnels of Dover Castle in Kent.

Police say they have looked at CCTV from the castle and spoken to some witnesses but would now like to hear from anyone who has not yet come forward.

DOVER, ENGLAND - JUNE 03: The Repeater Station in the subterranean tunnels underneath Dover Castle, which has been restored by English Heritage for a public exhibition on June 3, 2011 in Dover, England. The evacuation of allied soldiers from Dunkirk was masterminded and co-ordinated from the secret command and control centre in the tunnels deep below the castle. (Photo by Matthew Lloyd/Getty Images)DOVER, ENGLAND - JUNE 03: The Repeater Station in the subterranean tunnels underneath Dover Castle, which has been restored by English Heritage for a public exhibition on June 3, 2011 in Dover, England. The evacuation of allied soldiers from Dunkirk was masterminded and co-ordinated from the secret command and control centre in the tunnels deep below the castle. (Photo by Matthew Lloyd/Getty Images)
DOVER, ENGLAND - JUNE 03: The Repeater Station in the subterranean tunnels underneath Dover Castle, which has been restored by English Heritage for a public exhibition on June 3, 2011 in Dover, England. The evacuation of allied soldiers from Dunkirk was masterminded and co-ordinated from the secret command and control centre in the tunnels deep below the castle. (Photo by Matthew Lloyd/Getty Images) | Matthew Lloyd/Getty Images

The incident happened at 1.30pm on Sunday and the man, who was in his 40s, was wearing a black or grey tracksuit.

The tunnels in the castle, which is maintained by English Heritage, contained a secret Second World War command and control centre which was the location for the planning and co-ordination of the Dunkirk evacuation.

Anyone who witnessed what happened is urged to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/57568/25.

