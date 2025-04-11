Dover Castle: Man hunted after sexual assault on woman in wartime tunnels
It happened in the wartime tunnels of Dover Castle in Kent.
Police say they have looked at CCTV from the castle and spoken to some witnesses but would now like to hear from anyone who has not yet come forward.
The incident happened at 1.30pm on Sunday and the man, who was in his 40s, was wearing a black or grey tracksuit.
The tunnels in the castle, which is maintained by English Heritage, contained a secret Second World War command and control centre which was the location for the planning and co-ordination of the Dunkirk evacuation.
Anyone who witnessed what happened is urged to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/57568/25.
