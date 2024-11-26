A small number of drones have again been spotted flying near US Air Force bases in Suffolk, a USAF spokesperson confirmed.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These drone sightings coincide with increased hostilities in Ukraine and heightened tensions between Russia and Western nations, including the UK.

Last week, the US Air Force reported the detection of small drones around three military bases in eastern England. The drones were spotted between Wednesday and Friday near RAF Lakenheath, RAF Mildenhall, and RAF Feltwell, all of which are key locations for US operations in Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A small number of drones have again been spotted flying near US Air Force bases in Suffolk, a USAF spokesperson confirmed. | Geography Photos/Universal Image

According to a statement from US Air Forces Europe, the drones were actively monitored while flying near and over the bases. The Air Force has not disclosed who might be responsible for the drone activity but confirmed that there was no impact on local residents or critical infrastructure.

RAF Lakenheath is home to the 48th Fighter Wing, a central element of US combat operations in Europe. RAF Mildenhall supports the 100th Air Refueling Wing, vital for midair refuelling missions, while RAF Feltwell serves as a hub for housing, schools, and other essential services supporting US personnel.