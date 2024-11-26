Drones spotted flying near US Air Force bases in Suffolk again a week after first sightings
These drone sightings coincide with increased hostilities in Ukraine and heightened tensions between Russia and Western nations, including the UK.
Last week, the US Air Force reported the detection of small drones around three military bases in eastern England. The drones were spotted between Wednesday and Friday near RAF Lakenheath, RAF Mildenhall, and RAF Feltwell, all of which are key locations for US operations in Europe.
According to a statement from US Air Forces Europe, the drones were actively monitored while flying near and over the bases. The Air Force has not disclosed who might be responsible for the drone activity but confirmed that there was no impact on local residents or critical infrastructure.
RAF Lakenheath is home to the 48th Fighter Wing, a central element of US combat operations in Europe. RAF Mildenhall supports the 100th Air Refueling Wing, vital for midair refuelling missions, while RAF Feltwell serves as a hub for housing, schools, and other essential services supporting US personnel.
