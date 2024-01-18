A man has died in a suspected explosion at a hostel in Dublin city centre. Dublin Fire Brigade and gardai were called to the scene on Little Britain Street, off Capel Street on the northside of the city following reports of a blast inside a Depaul homeless hostel after 3.30pm. Gardai said a man sustained fatal injuries and there are no reports of any other injuries. Residents were evacuated and a cordon as well as local traffic diversions were put in place.