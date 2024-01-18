Dublin hostel explosion: Man dies in Depaul homeless hostel blast on Capel Street
A man has been killed in a suspected hostel blast in Dublin
A man has died in a suspected explosion at a hostel in Dublin city centre. Dublin Fire Brigade and gardai were called to the scene on Little Britain Street, off Capel Street on the northside of the city following reports of a blast inside a Depaul homeless hostel after 3.30pm. Gardai said a man sustained fatal injuries and there are no reports of any other injuries. Residents were evacuated and a cordon as well as local traffic diversions were put in place.
Dublin Fire Brigade said on X: "Traffic restrictions in place between Green Street and Capel Street as we deal with an incident. Divert if possible."
The cause of the explosion is still under investigation but gardai did not suspect foul play in their initial assessment of the scene.
