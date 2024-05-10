Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman, 36, has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died following an assault

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died following an assault in a village in Somerset. Avon and Somerset Police said it was called by the ambulance service at 4.31pm on Thursday (May 9) to a report that a man had been injured in a serious assault at Dunford Terrace, Baltonsborough.

Officers arrived within minutes of the report being made, however, the man, aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene at 5.30pm. Police said a 36-year-old woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Formal identification of the victim has not yet taken place, however, the man’s next of kin have been informed by police. Avon and Somerset Police said it had launched a murder investigation led by its major crime investigation team.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Lorett Spierenburg said: “Firstly, I’d like to express my sincerest condolences to the victim’s family at this unimaginably difficult time.

“Our thoughts are with them and specialist family liaison officers will be supporting them and keeping them updated on our investigation. Although our work is still at an early stage, we do believe this to be an isolated incident involving people known to each other and that there is no wider risk to the public.