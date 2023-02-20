The UK is bracing itself for another wave of strikes throughout February - with NHS staff, rail workers and teachers taking action.
This winter has seen the biggest wave of industrial action in the country for a generation, as public sector workers have gone on strike due to disputes over pay, working conditions, and employment terms. Strikes have taken place across many different sectors, including the NHS, postal services, railways and transport.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The first day of February saw one of the biggest strike days in more than a decade, as teachers, univeristy staff, rail workers, and civil service staff all walked out.
Today (20 February), some Department for Work and Pensions workers, driving examiners and ambulance staff in Wales take action as Border Force staff and Dundee airport workers strike.
Here’s a rundown of exactly who’s striking when in the next couple weeks, and why certain unions are walking out.
DWP
Advertisement
Advertisement
Department of Work and Pensions staff who are PCS members will strike in six offices in a dispute over pay, pensions, job security and redundancy terms.
Members at Toxteth Jobcentre, Liverpool Duke Street Jobcentre, Liverpool City Jobcentre, Liverpool Innovation Park Jobcentre will strike on 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 27 and 28 February and 1, 2 and 3 March.
Stockport Contact Centre and Bolton Benefit Centre members will walk out on 17 and 18 February.
DVLA
DVLA members working on Drivers Medical in Swansea and Birmingham will walk out this week as part of its national campaign over pay, pensions, job security and redundancy terms.
The dates of the strikes are: 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 25 February.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Animal and Plant Health Agency
Services delivered by the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) Centre for International Trade Team in Bristol and Carlisle may be affected as PCS union members strike.
Staff are striking from 13-17 February, and 20-24 February 2023 in a dispute over pay, pensions and redundancy terms.
The services which may be affected are including the provision of certification, licences and expert advice on the following:
- Imports and exports of animals (including pets and equines)
- Imports and exports of animal products
- Trade in plants and animals that are listed by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).
Ambulance workers
Advertisement
Advertisement
The GMB Union has said more than 10,000 of its members, including paramedics, emergency care assistants, call handlers and other staff, will walk out on 20 February. It confirmed additional strikes on 6 and 20 March.
Workers part of the Unite union will walk out to, and have announced further dates for February. These are:
- Monday 20 February
- Wednesday 22 February
- Thursday 23 February
- Friday 24 February
The ambulance services which are striking are:
- East Midlands Ambulance Service
- Mersey Care NHS
- North East Ambulance Service
- North West Ambulance Service
- South Central Ambulance
- South East Coast Ambulance Service
- South West Ambulance Service
- Welsh Ambulance Service
- Yorkshire Ambulance Service
Border Force
Advertisement
Advertisement
Border force staff who are members of the PCS union will be striking from 17-20 February in a dispute over pay, pensions, redundancy terms and job security.
The locations affected (international inbound travel to the UK only):
- Port of Calais
- Port of Dunkirk
- Coquelles Channel Tunnel Terminal
- Port of Dover
Scottish Airports
Strike action will affect 11 airports in Scotland, as Unite members in the Highlands and Islands Airport Limited (HIAL) group have confirmed a 24-hour strike action on the following dates:
20 February: Dundee Airport
Advertisement
Advertisement
21, 22, and 23 February: Barra Airport, Benbecula Airport, Campbeltown Airport, Inverness Airport, Islay Airport, Kirkwall Airport, Stornoway Airport, Sumburgh Airport, Tiree Airport, Wick Airport.
The action comes after the workforce rejected a 5% offer which was deemed unacceptable as inflation soared to 13.4%.
University Staff
Staff from the University College Union are set to walk out on as 70,000 staff at 150 universities will strike over pay, pensions and working conditions.
The full list of strike dates:
- Week four: Tuesday 21 February, Wednesday 22 February and Thursday 23 February
- Week five: Monday 27 February, Tuesday 28 February, Wednesday 1 March and Thursday 2 March
- Week six: Thursday 16 March and Friday 17 March
- Week seven: Monday 20 March, Tuesday 21 March and Wednesday 22 March