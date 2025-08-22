Bart O’Hare was out to collect some fish and chips for his tea,

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But before he reached the chippy, the 86-year-old was hit by an e-bike ridden by Dylan Green who was weaving about all over the road and pulling wheelies.

Helmetless Green was riding a Surron e-bike with a pillion passenger. Bart had looked both ways before crossing the road, but had not contended with the reckless riding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Green and his passenger both fell off the e-bike, but jumped up and rode off on it, leaving Bart seriously injured in the road. He was taken to hospital but died a week later. Police say the bike has never been found. After the collision, Green went home, where he told his family about it, before returning to the scene where he was arrested.

Bart O’Hare, 86, who was killed by e-bike rider Dylan Green in Burnley | Lancashire Police

Police found that Green was travelling 41 per cent faster than other vehicles on Accrington Road, which has a 30mph speed limit. Footage showed him weaving over the road, purposely swerving the e-bike where a pedestrian was stood near to the road edge.

He was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, death by driving whilst uninsured and death by driving without a driving licence. He admitted the charges, and has been sentenced to eight years and three months in a young offenders' institution by a judge. He received a concurrent sentence of 12 months for a separate drugs offence.

In a Victim Impact Statement, Bart’s daughter told the court: “My dad never spent a night in hospital until that day when his granddaughter took the call.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She continued: “We went to the hospital, and we have to live with our final memories remembering him by the injuries you caused. Your selfish attitude was to try and diminish your actions by leaving my dad to suffer so you could get rid of the bike. If you had rung an ambulance instead, today may hold a different outcome for us all.”

Dylan Green, whose reckless e-bike riding killed 86-year-old Bart O'Hare in Burnley | Lancashire Constabulary

Bart’s daughter also spoke of her dad’s role in their family: “You have taken the glue to our family, the man in our lives who would guide us whenever we needed. He was a man of the community. This is not just our loss, people looked up to my dad.”

The collision happened in Accrington Road, Burnley, on March 22, 2024. Green, 20, of Helston Close, Burnley was sentenced at Preston Crown Court.

Sgt Paul McCurrie, of Lancashire Police’s Roads Policing Unit said: “Bart was clearly a much-loved dad and grandad and was well respected in his community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Dylan Green rode his e-bike without a care for those around him. He was driving recklessly and showing off, performing a wheelie just before he collided with Bart. He didn’t stay at the scene, call for help, or identify himself to police. Instead, he fled, continuing to drive dangerously as he did so, in attempt to cover up his actions. It was only when he told his family what he had done that he returned to the scene.

“Driving in the way Green did is not and never will be acceptable. When the worst-case scenario happens, as it did on that day last year, it leaves behind a wake of devastation to more people than you would imagine. My thoughts remain with Bart’s loved ones. No sentence will bring him back, but I hope they can feel some sense of justice today, that the man responsible for his death has been brought to justice.”