E-scooter battery blamed for Cardiff house fire that sent seven people to hospital
The blaze broke out in the early hours of Tuesday morning at a two-storey semi-detached home in the Caerau area of the city. South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it received the emergency call at around 3.45am and confirmed that the fire originated from a scooter stored inside the property.
A spokesperson for the service said: “There was no sign of fire spread to surrounding properties.” Fire crews from Ely, Cardiff Central, Whitchurch, Barry and Penarth responded to the incident.
A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “One patient was airlifted and a further six people taken by road for further treatment at hospital. Advanced critical care support was delivered by the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service in a Wales Air Ambulance charity helicopter.”
The response included six emergency ambulances, one operations manager, and the hazardous area response team.