Today (April 22) marks the 55th anniversary of Earth Day, celebrated around the world under the theme “Our Power, Our Planet.”

The 2025 campaign calls for urgent global action to shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy and dramatically reduce plastic pollution. Organisers aim to triple clean electricity generation by 2030 and cut plastic production by 60% by 2040.

Founded in 1970 as a grassroots response to worsening environmental conditions, Earth Day has grown into a global environmental movement. In 2009, the United Nations formally recognised April 22 as International Mother Earth Day, highlighting the interconnectedness between human life and the planet’s health.

This year, events and actions span continents, from community cleanups in Seattle and tree-planting in Ohio, to mass climate protests across the US branded as “All Out on Earth Day.” According to The Guardian, these nationwide demonstrations aim to “demand a liveable future and protect public health.”

In the UK, Earth Day is widely observed through community-led events, educational programmes, and local clean-up initiatives. The Energy Saving Trust said the UK's continued involvement, saying the focus remains on both “renewable energy and individual actions to combat climate change.”

In London, the Earthfest and Thames River clean-up events are drawing volunteers committed to protecting local ecosystems. In Birmingham, the Thinktank Science Museum is hosting a performance titled “Out of the Deep Blue” by Autin Dance Theatre, using visual storytelling to convey the urgency of climate action. Meanwhile in Nuneaton, the local library is running eco-friendly activities to engage families in sustainable living.

A recent YouGov survey shows that 84% of Britons believe the climate is changing, with 67% attributing it to human activity, reflecting broad public awareness. However, the poll also highlights rising skepticism toward the government’s climate policies.

Individuals are being encouraged to make small but impactful lifestyle changes. According to The Washington Post, habits like “using cold water for laundry, adjusting thermostats, and reducing single-use plastics” can make a collective difference.