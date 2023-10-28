Among the celebrities are Robert Irwin, Cate Blanchett and actors Lana Condor and Nomzamo Mbatha

Robert Irwin (Image: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

Robert Irwin, the son of the late wildlife conservationist Steve Irwin, will join Oscar winner Cate Blanchett and actors Lana Condor and Nomzamo Mbatha, to announce the winners at the Earthshot Prize ceremony in Singapore during the Prince of Wales’ event on 7 November, aimed at recognising solutions to “repair” the planet.

Hosting the night will be Hannah Waddingham, who performed similar duties when Liverpool staged the Eurovision Song Contest earlier this year.

Blanchett, a member of the Earthshot judging panel, said: “The Earthshot Prize is, again, highlighting and incentivising courageous, progressive, and inventive solutions that can be rapidly upscaled. We don’t have time for inaction and despair, and the incredible climate solutions from around the globe are cause for genuine hope.

“The climate solutions showcased by the prize are wildly exciting – exciting because they are so simple, so possible, and so inevitable.”

Prince William held his first Earthshot Prize awards ceremony at London’s Alexandra Palace in 2021, with Boston hosting the event last year – an ambitious project which each year presents five category winners with £1 million each to scale up their environmental ideas.

Among the 15 finalists are ENSO, a British based company which has created a more efficient electric vehicle tyre that sheds less particles, while Sea Forest from Australia has developed a seaweed-based livestock feed to reduce the planet warming methane emissions from cattle and sheep.

Prince William, along with celebrity supporters of Earthshot, are expected to fly to Singapore by a commercial, not private flight in order to make the event as sustainable as possible.