An investigation has been launched after four alpacas and a sheep were shot dead in Cambridgeshire.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened in East Hatley, near Gamlingay between 6pm on Saturday (March 22) and 8.30am on Sunday (March 23) off Main Street. A fifth alpaca also received a gunshot wound to its face but survived, police said.

Sergeant Tom Nuttall, from the Rural Crime Action Team, said: “This was a highly distressing crime that has caused death and serious injury to defenceless animals. I would encourage anyone who knows anything about this offence to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four alpacas and a sheep were shot dead in East Hatley | Cambridgeshire Police

Anyone with information or anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area around the time of the incident or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage which they feel is relevant is urged to get in touch.

Information can be submitted online or by calling 101 quoting reference 35/20844/25. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.