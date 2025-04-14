Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A shoplifter who stole £100 worth of Easter eggs has been caught and jailed after pleading guilty to a series of thefts from supermarkets in Nottingham.

Jordon King, 28, of no fixed address, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Friday (March 28), where he admitted to three counts of shop theft. He was sentenced to eight weeks in prison.

King stole the Easter eggs along with nappies and washing pods from stores in Radford between February 27 and March 27. Officers from the Radford neighbourhood policing team identified him from CCTV images and arrested him following a public tip-off.

He also pleaded guilty to resisting an officer during his arrest on the morning of Thursday, March 27, as well as to causing criminal damage at a Tesco Express on Alfreton Road on February 27.

King has been ordered to pay back the cost of the stolen items. Police said inquiries are still ongoing to trace a second suspect involved in the criminal damage incident.

Sergeant Matthew Leask, of Radford’s neighbourhood policing team, said: “Shoplifting is not a victimless crime and can have a significant impact on retailers both financially and emotionally. We take shoplifting very seriously and I am pleased we have been able to get a repeat offender like King off the streets.”