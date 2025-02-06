The first fire happened at around 10.30am on Monday (3 February) when the battery on a charging e-scooter burst into flames at a house on Barlow Road in West Hampstead. The fire quickly spread across the ground floor and up the stairs and eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters were dispatched to put out the blaze. Thankfully no one was hurt but a dog was sadly later found dead inside the property. | London Fire Brigade

Two homes have been destroyed within 24 hours in separate fires caused by charging batteries - with a dog dying in each blaze.

The first fire saw the battery on a charging e-scooter burst into flames at a house. Firefighters say the blaze quickly spread across the ground floor and up the stairs. Nobody was hurt but a dog was later found dead inside the property.

This was at 10.30am on Monday in Barlow Road in West Hampstead, London and saw eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters called out.

Then at 2.35am on Tuesday the battery pack on a second-hand converted e-bike at a house on Bridlepath Way in Feltham caught alight. Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were sent to the scene but the fire had already spread through much of the property once firefighters arrived.

Four people got out before firefighters arrived, including one through a window, and two were taken to hospital. Firefighters rescued two dogs trapped in a room but a third was found dead.

London Fire Brigade believes both fires were caused by the “catastrophic” failures of lithium batteries for an e-scooter and e-bike, and says this is why the brigade has been running a #ChargeSafe campaign, with e-bikes and e-scooters becoming one of the capital’s fastest-growing fire risks.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner for Prevention and Protection, Richard Field, said: “It cannot be underestimated the level of destruction each of these fires have caused with both homes completely damaged by fire and smoke.

“It’s extremely fortunate that no people have been seriously hurt but a dog was sadly found dead at the scene of each fire.

The aftermath of the e-bike fire in Feltham | London Fire Brigade

“Both of these fires were caused by catastrophic battery failures. When these batteries fail, they can cause ferocious fires, and the consequences can be devastating. We urge people who own these devices to follow the safety advice that will help to protect those around them and their properties."

The e-bike at the house in Feltham had been converted from a normal pedal cycle and been purchased second-hand. It was on charge in the living room and a generic charger was in use.

The destruction after the West Hampstead fire, which was caused by a charging e-scooter | London Fire Brigade

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Field added: “E-bikes and e-scooters are a green and sustainable way to travel around our city. However, they can pose a significant fire risk, if not properly cared for, this is particularly true for the batteries used to power them which have become one of London's fastest-growing fire risks.

“From our investigations, we know many of the fires we’ve attended have involved second-hand vehicles or a bike that was been modified using parts bought online. At this time, there is not the same level of regulation of products for e-bikes and e-scooters sold via online marketplaces or auction sites when compared to high street shops, so we can’t be confident that products meet the correct safety standard. We understand that people are trying to save money, but if you spot a deal that looks too be good to be true, it probably is.”

In 2024, London Fire Brigade recorded 142 fires involving e-bikes along with 29 e-scooters - so on average there was an e-bike or e-scooter fire every other day. Three people have died in fires caused by e-bike battery failures in London since 2023 and more than 100 people have been hurt.