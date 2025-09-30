Edinburgh: Body of man found in Lothian Road - police say death 'unexplained'
Officers responded to the discovery of the man in Edinburgh’s Lothian Road at around 2pm on Monday.
They said inquiries into the death are ongoing but it is not believed to be suspicious.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2pm on Monday September 29, we were made aware of the death of a man on Lothian Road, Edinburgh.
“The death is being treated as unexplained, however, there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances. Inquiries remain ongoing and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”