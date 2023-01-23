The fire broke out this morning at the city centre landmark

Dozens of firefighters are tackling a blaze at the former Jenners department store in Edinburgh.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to fire at the historic store at 11.29am on Monday morning (23 January).

Firefighters tackle a blaze at the Jenners building in Edinburgh (Photo: PA)

The building was found “well alight” and at least 10 fire engines have been sent to the scene on Rose Street in the city centre.

No casualties have been reported and some streets in the area have been closed, the service added.

(Photo: Edinburgh Evening News)

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We were alerted at 11.29am on Monday January 23 to reports of a building fire at Rose Street, Edinburgh.

“Operations Control immediately mobilised two appliances to the scene and, on arrival, firefighters found a building well alight.

“A further eight appliances, including a high reach, were mobilised and crews remain on scene as they work to extinguish the fire. No casualties have been reported.”

Marks and Spencer and the Mercure Hotel, in Princes Street, have been closed as firefighters work in the neighbouring former department store, and some buildings have been evacuated.

One worker said: “I work at one of the businesses nearby and I nipped out for lunch and tried to get in but we have been evacuated.

“I was aware of the sirens and it was one of my team that said Jenners was on fire.