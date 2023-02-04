A man is believed to have fallen into Leith Docks in Edinburgh on Friday night.

A desperate search is under way to find a man who is reported to have fallen into the water in Edinburgh on Friday night.

Police, fire crews and the Coastguard descended on the area of Leith Docks around Victoria Quay at around 11.25pm with extensive searches having been carried out to trace the missing man. Emergency services remain on the scene this morning and a cordon is in place. Further searches are set to be carried out.

A resident who lives in the area spoke to NationalWorld’s sister site the Edinburgh Evening News. They said: “I got home about 11.30pm and there were lots of police, fire brigade and Coastguard about.

“They had flood lights on the basin for an hour or two. Nobody has told us anything official at all. But I noticed they were also searching the adjoining basin this morning so maybe they think the person has gone through to there."

A police cordon remains in place at Leith Docks after a man fell in the water

Police Scotland and teams from the ambulance and fire services and HM Coastguard launched an “extensive search” for the man. A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Around 11.25 pm on Friday February 3, police were called to a report that a man had fallen into Victoria Quay basin, Victoria Quay, Leith, Edinburgh.

