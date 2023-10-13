Police have locked down part of Princes Street in the city centre of Edinburgh after police received a reported of an injured man

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 20-year-old man has died on one of Edinburgh's busiest streets, with police locking down the city centre location.

Police were called shortly before 4am to reports of an injured man on Princes Street. He died at the scene. Enquiries remain ongoing but the force said that "there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances" in relation to the young man's death.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Princes Street is currently closed with diversions in place for westbound buses and trams. Trams, which run from Edinburgh Airport into the city centre, will terminate at the West End stop. On the other end of the route, trams will also run from Newhaven and Balfour, with tram ticket acceptance on Lothian Buses between Foot of the Walk and Haymarket.

In a statement, police said the closures run between Frederick Street and Castle Street and have urged people to avoid the area if they can. Lothian Buses has listed a number of diversion to bus services with 31 routes being affected. For more information please check the Lothian Buses website.