Police said a man was acting suspiciously in the area, which was cordoned off

A bomb squad was called to Edinburgh’s city centre this evening (10 November), after police were alerted to a suspicious bag left on Princes Street, the main shopping thoroughfare.

Our sister title the Edinburgh Evening News reports that police were called to the Scottish capital’s busy retail area this evening, after being alerted to a man acting suspiciously. Officers found a bag nearby, and quickly cordoned off the area.

An Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was called to Princes Street to deal with the package. One eyewitness spotted three bomb disposal units near the Harvey Nichols department store on St Andrew Square.

The street was closed to pedestrians and traffic. Several Lothian Buses services were diverted away from the area due to the road closure.

Officers cordoned off Edinburgh's Princes Street, after a suspicious bag was found. (Photo credit: Bill Buchanan)

Waverley Station was evacuated and trains were not running for a time. Rail operator Scotrail later tweeted: “Following the police dealing with an incident at Edinburgh Waverley a few minutes ago, all lines have now reopened. We’re sorry if your service was cancelled or you’ve experienced a delay to your journey.”

Nearby hotels and the McDonalds in Waverley Market were also evacuated. Another eyewitness said: “I had just got down into Waverley and was eating a McDonalds when we were told we had to get out. We didn’t get anymore information than that, we just had to leave.”

Edinburgh police locked down Princes Street and evacuated Waverley Station.