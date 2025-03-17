A teenage driver is facing jail after admitting to causing the deaths of three of his friends in a car crash on their way home from school.

Edward Spencer, 18, was behind the wheel of a Ford Fiesta when it collided with a Fiat 500 on the B4035 near Shipston, Warwickshire, on April 21 last year.

The crash occurred when Spencer, who was only 17 at the time and had passed his driving test just five weeks earlier, was driving his friends home from Chipping Campden School, where they were all Year 12 students.

His passengers, Harry Purcell, 17, Matilda "Tilly" Seccombe, 16, and Frank Wormald, 16, were airlifted to hospital but later died from their injuries. Two children, aged 10 and 12, who were travelling in the Fiat with their stepmother and another teenager, suffered “life-changing” injuries in the crash.

Harry and Tilly died the day after the crash, while Frank passed away two days later.

Spencer, from Newbold-on-Stour, Warwickshire, appeared at Warwick Crown Court, where he pleaded guilty to three counts of causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving.

Warwickshire Police / SWNS

He also admitted three counts of causing serious injury by careless or inconsiderate driving. The case was adjourned for reports to be prepared, and Spencer is set to be sentenced on April 28.

In a tribute to their son, Harry’s family said: "Our hearts are broken but our love for Harry will live forever. He was so kind in every way and carried with him a contagious smile that everyone around him loved so much. He will live on in everyone’s hearts and memories forever and never be forgotten."

Tilly's family also shared their devastation, stating: "We are utterly devastated by the loss of our beautiful girl who made us so happy. Our hearts go out to all who knew her and will share this terrible pain. Thank you, Tilly. We are blessed to have had you in our lives."

Chipping Campden School Principal John Sanderson previously described the loss as “profound”, stating in a letter to parents: "There are no words that I can find to express the sense of loss that we feel, both as a community and for Harry's, Tilly's, and Frank's families and close friends."

Scene of fatal car crash on the B4035 Campden Road near Chipping Campden in The Cotswolds. | SWNS

He added: “Each one of these young people has been part of our extended school family and each loss is felt profoundly. Edward and his family are very much in our thoughts.”

Inspector Michael Huntley, from Warwickshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said the tragic crash should serve as a warning to young and inexperienced drivers.

"Drivers need to be aware of the devastating consequences that can occur if a car is driven carelessly. Edward Spencer had only passed his test five weeks prior to the collision, and his careless actions cost the lives of three young people travelling in his car."

"Driving requires judgement and care, even more so when you lack experience. As this tragic case shows, the consequences of careless driving can be devastating."

Warwickshire Police confirmed that the woman and two children in the other vehicle continue to receive treatment for life-changing injuries.