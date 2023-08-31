Telling news your way
By Heather Carrick
9 minutes ago
Police officers on Howell Road in Cardiff (Photo: Bronwen Weatherby/PA Wire)Police officers on Howell Road in Cardiff (Photo: Bronwen Weatherby/PA Wire)
Police officers on Howell Road in Cardiff (Photo: Bronwen Weatherby/PA Wire)

A South Wales Police officer is being criminally investigated for dangerous driving after two teenagers were involved in a collision in Cardiff earlier this year.

Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15, were killed in the Ely area of the city when the e-bike they were riding was involved in a collision on Snowdon Road on 22 May 2023. The crash sparked riots in the area the same night.

In CCTV footage released after their death, Kyrees and Harvey appeared to be seen being followed by a police van only minutes before the incident. However, South Wales Police denied that its officers were not involved in the crash itself and that officers had arrived at the scene after the collision had already occurred.

The newest development comes amid an investigation into the collision by police watchdog The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC). The IOPC has said that it has now informed the officer in question that he is being criminally investigated for dangerous driving.

IOPC director David Ford said: “Our independent investigation is progressing well and I want to again thank the local community for the support provided to our investigation, including through the sharing of CCTV evidence.

“We would still encourage anyone who believes they have useful information to come forward to us. We are continuing to engage with local community leaders and elected officials to provide updates on our investigation.

“I would like to emphasise again that we remain committed to establishing the facts of what happened.”

