A museum has been left ‘devastated’ after thieves stole gold artefacts dating back to the Bronze Age, around 3,000 years ago. Ely Museum in Cambridgeshire said the East Cambridgeshire gold torc and a gold bracelet were stolen in the early hours of Tuesday (May 7), forcing it shut its doors to the public on Wednesday (May 8) as the investigation got under way.

The museum reportedly acquired the torc, valued at £220,000, in 2017 using grants and donations from the public. In a statement posted on X on Tuesday, the museum said the theft was ‘a huge blow’ to their effort.

This gold torc and bracelet dating from the Bronze Age were stolen from a museum in the south of the county yesterday (Tuesday, 7 May).

Curator of the museum, Elie Hughes, said: “Sadly, in the early hours of Tuesday 7 May, Ely Museum was broken into. Thieves stole the East Cambridgeshire gold torc and a gold bracelet, both dating from the Bronze Age. The police are currently investigating the theft. We will be closed to the public on Wednesday 8 May.

“We are devastated by the loss to the museum and to the local heritage of the region. It is a huge blow after the incredible support from the community in acquiring the torc in 2017. Our priority now is working with the police to locate the stolen objects.”

