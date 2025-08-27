Tributes are being paid to two young people who died in separate incidents after attending a music festival.

It was reported over the weekend that a 17-year-old girl had died at the Emerge Festival in Belfast. Now it has been revealed that a dad in his 20s also passed away after going to the event on Saturday.

The girl has been named as Mia Keevan, and she has been described as a “bright, fun and much loved girl who touched the hearts of anyone that knew her”.

Her friend Sarah Roche has started a GoFundMe fundraiser to help her family and said: “We are heartbroken to share the passing of Mia. A bright, fun and much loved girl who touched the hearts of anyone that knew her.

“Mia was such an outgoing person and lit up everyone room she walked into. Her laughter and warmth will never be forgotten by those lucky enough to have known her. At this difficult time we are coming together to support Mia’s family with the unexpected costs they face and to give them space to grieve without added financial worry. Any donation will make a difference and is deeply appreciated.”

Mia Keevan, 17, and Trae Keenan, who died in separate incidents after attending the Emerge Festival in Belfast | GoFundMe / funeraltimes.com

Emerge is a dance festival which this weekend saw Fatboy Slim headline, as well as sets from Sonny Fodera and Gorgon City.

The man who died has been named as Trae Keenan from Castlewellan in County Down – he was in his 20s, and was a father-of-one.

NationalWorld’s sister title The Newsletter has reported that he died on Sunday morning after attending the festival on Saturday after being taken to hospital from a home in Wellwood Street, central Belfast.

His sister Shanice Crawford has been reported as saying that his death is not drug related, and instead stemmed from a heart attack linked to a panic attack, adding that he had a history of heart problems and asthma.

One person paying tribute on funeraltimes.com said: “I would to offer my sincerest sympathy to the parents, girlfriend and entire family circle on the tragic death of poor Trae. I only knew him for a short time when we worked together in a local hotel but I liked him very much and thought he was a very kind, intelligent and capable person. He loved life and lived it to the fullest.”

Belfast District Commander, Superintendent Allister Hagan, said: “During the event it was reported that a 17-year-old girl had become unwell. Sadly, she subsequently died in hospital.

“Police remained on the event site until Monday afternoon, August 25. An investigation in order to establish the circumstances surrounding the tragic sudden death of this young person is ongoing, and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased. Police will continue to work closely with event organisers and the licensing authority to ensure that events remain safe and enjoyable for all of those in attendance.”