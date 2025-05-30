Emergency services search for missing child in River Thames at Gravesend

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

2 minutes ago

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Emergency services are searching for a missing child in the River Thames.

The operation was launched following reports of two children getting into difficulty in the water on Friday afternoon, near Royal Terrace Pier in Gravesend.

In a statement, His Majesty's Coastguard confirmed it is coordinating the response: The alarm was raised at about 1.35pm. We are responding to a report of two children in difficulty in the water near the Royal Terrace Pier, Gravesend."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Emergency services are searching for a missing child in the River Thames.Emergency services are searching for a missing child in the River Thames.
Emergency services are searching for a missing child in the River Thames. | Getty

One child has been rescued, but the search is ongoing for the second.

The operation involves multiple agencies, including Metropolitan Police, RNLI lifeboat from Gravesend, Kent Police, and a police helicopter, as well as South East Coast Ambulance Service.

Related topics:Emergency servicesRiver ThamesSouth East Coast Ambulance ServiceRNLI

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice