Emergency services search for missing child in River Thames at Gravesend
The operation was launched following reports of two children getting into difficulty in the water on Friday afternoon, near Royal Terrace Pier in Gravesend.
In a statement, His Majesty's Coastguard confirmed it is coordinating the response: The alarm was raised at about 1.35pm. We are responding to a report of two children in difficulty in the water near the Royal Terrace Pier, Gravesend."
One child has been rescued, but the search is ongoing for the second.
The operation involves multiple agencies, including Metropolitan Police, RNLI lifeboat from Gravesend, Kent Police, and a police helicopter, as well as South East Coast Ambulance Service.
