A community is in shock after the sudden death of a 15-month-old little girl.

Emily Whinnery died on Sunday, March 9, according to funeral notices posted.

D Watters Funeral Services said: “Emily Whinnery - passed into God’s Heavenly Kingdom on Sunday, March 9 (suddenly). Forever loved and missed by the entire Whinnery, Holdsworth, Donaghy and Gordon Family Circle. ‘The smallest of feet have the power to leave big and everlasting footprints on our hearts’.”

Emily was the daughter of Stacey Whinnery and Blane Gordon, and had three siblings according to the notice, Rhys, Charlie and Riley.

The announcement comes after the Police Service of Northern Ireland confirmed that emergency services were at a home in Cookstown, County Tyrone, on Sunday after the sudden death of a baby. First Response vehicles, police and ambulance crews and an air ambulance were all sent out.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a sudden death at a house in the Burnvale Crescent area on Sunday March 9.”

Many tributes have been paid online. One said: “Couldn't stop thinking of all the family yesterday when I heard just shocking news to hear and it’s hit Cookstown as a whole. May God be watching over the entire family circle.”

Another added: “We are very sorry to hear about your loss. Emily was such a little beauty. Praying for you all.” Another person posted: “Thoughts are with you all at this time and the days ahead, there are no words for a loss like yours, may little Emily rest in peace with the angels.”

NationalWorld’s sister title The News Letter in Belfast spoke to Mid Ulster SDLP Councillor Denise Johnston who said: “I am absolutely shocked to once again hear that another child has died in Mid Ulster. The circumstances around the death are very unclear at this stage and I cannot comment on that. My thoughts and prayers are with the family at this very sad time.”

And Mid Ulster UUP Councillor Trevor Wilson said: “This is an absolute tragedy and has left everyone in shock. This is every parent’s worst nightmare. The people of Cookstown are in complete shock at what happened on Sunday and my thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time.”