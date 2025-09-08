Emily Witts: Family pay tribute to woman killed in car crash near Exeter Airport
Emily Witts died in a car crash - her devastated relatives say that she “made the world a better place with her sparkle”.
The 31-year-old’s family said: “We lost our lovely Emily in such a tragic way we are struggling to cope with the sudden and massive loss. She was the kindest soul, taken from us way too soon. Emily was the sunshine in our lives and made the world a better place with her sparkle.
“If Emily loved you then you certainly knew about it, she would help anyone that needed it, anytime, anywhere. She rescued plants, cats and fish that were dying or unwell, nursing them back to health and never giving up on any living thing that she welcomed into her home.
“She cared for everyone, and Emily was magic, mystical and so, so strong, brave, kind and genuine. She was the most wonderful person we had, and she was the glue that held people together, the hole in our lives is massive. Emily is so dearly missed, we love you to the moon and back Emily.”