A heartbroken family have paid tribute to “the kindest soul” who was killed in a tragic accident.

Emily Witts died in a car crash - her devastated relatives say that she “made the world a better place with her sparkle”.

The 31-year-old’s family said: “We lost our lovely Emily in such a tragic way we are struggling to cope with the sudden and massive loss. She was the kindest soul, taken from us way too soon. Emily was the sunshine in our lives and made the world a better place with her sparkle.

Emily Witts, who died in a car crash | Devon and Cornwall Police

“If Emily loved you then you certainly knew about it, she would help anyone that needed it, anytime, anywhere. She rescued plants, cats and fish that were dying or unwell, nursing them back to health and never giving up on any living thing that she welcomed into her home.

“She cared for everyone, and Emily was magic, mystical and so, so strong, brave, kind and genuine. She was the most wonderful person we had, and she was the glue that held people together, the hole in our lives is massive. Emily is so dearly missed, we love you to the moon and back Emily.”

Emily Witts | Devon and Cornwall Police

The accident happened on the westbound A30 in Devon on the slip road to Exeter Airport at Clyst Honiton. Police were called at 12.05pm on Sunday, August 3 to reports of a collision involving a Blue BMW 5 Series saloon. Emily, from Plymouth, died at the scene and the driver was taken to hospital.