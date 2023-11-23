It won't quite be a happy new year for everyone as the country rings in 2024, as Ofgem announced a new increase in the energy price cap from January 1

The Ofgem energy price cap will increase from £1,834 to £1,928 from January 1 2024. (Credit: Getty Images)

The Ofgem energy price cap will rise by five per cent from January 1, 2024, scrapping hopes for an easing of energy bills and the cost of living in the new year.

The regulator announced the new cap, which will increase the current level of £1,834 to £1,928 for a typical dual fuel household in England, Wales and Scotland from January 1 until March 31. This means that on average, households will pay £94 more per year on their energy bills. Ofgem said that the increase was motivated almost entirely by a rise in costs in the international wholesale energy market due to market instability and global events.

Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley said: “This is a difficult time for many people and any increase in bills will be worrying. But this rise – around the levels we saw in August – is a result of the wholesale cost of gas and electricity rising, which needs to be reflected in the price that we all pay. It is important that customers are supported and we have made clear to suppliers that we expect them to identify and offer help to those who are struggling with bills."