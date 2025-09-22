Two flats have gone up in flames - with 10 fire engines sent to the blaze.

Seventy firefighters are tackling the inferno in a three-storey block - which has seen all of the roof catch fire.

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters have been called to a flat fire, with two flats on the second floor reported to be alight | London Fire Brigade

The first call came in at 5.19am today. London Fire Brigade says the whole of the roof is alight and so is most of the second floor of a three-storey block of flats. Two of the Brigade's 32-metre turntable ladders are being used as water towers to help extinguish the fire from height.

London Fire Brigade, which sent crews from Enfield, Edmonton and surrounding fire stations, say it is in Maybury Close in Enfield, north London.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage. More to follow.