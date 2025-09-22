Enfield fire: 70 firefighters tackle blaze at two flats in Maybury Close
Seventy firefighters are tackling the inferno in a three-storey block - which has seen all of the roof catch fire.
The first call came in at 5.19am today. London Fire Brigade says the whole of the roof is alight and so is most of the second floor of a three-storey block of flats. Two of the Brigade's 32-metre turntable ladders are being used as water towers to help extinguish the fire from height.
London Fire Brigade, which sent crews from Enfield, Edmonton and surrounding fire stations, say it is in Maybury Close in Enfield, north London.
The cause of the fire is not known at this stage. More to follow.