The incident took place in Clavering, with two children taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries

Two children have been transferred to hospital after a bus roof was ripped off by a tree branch in Essex.

The incident took place at around 8.15am on Clatterbury Lane in Clavering in the south eastern county, between Bishop's Stortford and Saffron Walden. Air ambulance crews and fire crews were called to the scene shortly after.

Three children were assessed for their injuries at the scene, with two being transferred to Addenbrookes Hopsital. However, their injuries are only believed to be minor.

In a statement, Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said: "The bus had also collided with a tree branch causing extensive damage to the roof.