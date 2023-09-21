Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport due to ‘high winds’
Five Bulgarians charged in UK with spying for Russia
Ryanair cuts 17 winter routes from popular airport
Children taken to hospital after bus roof ripped off by tree branch
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
Breaking

Essex bus crash: children taken to hospital after roof ripped off double-decker by tree branch

The incident took place in Clavering, with two children taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries

By Heather Carrick
2 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Two children have been transferred to hospital after a bus roof was ripped off by a tree branch in Essex.

The incident took place at around 8.15am on Clatterbury Lane in Clavering in the south eastern county, between Bishop's Stortford and Saffron Walden. Air ambulance crews and fire crews were called to the scene shortly after.

Three children were assessed for their injuries at the scene, with two being transferred to Addenbrookes Hopsital. However, their injuries are only believed to be minor.

Most Popular

In a statement, Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said: "The bus had also collided with a tree branch causing extensive damage to the roof.

"Nobody was trapped in either vehicle and firefighters worked alongside partners to make the scene safe by 9am."

Related topics:EssexHospital