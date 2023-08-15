Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing mother and her one-year-old son.

Natasha Gill, 20, and her one-year-old child, Thaddeus Gill, one, were last seen leaving an address in Basildon, Essex at around 8pm on Sunday (August 13).

Natasha was last seen wearing a grey top with red lines on the sleeves, brown jogging bottoms and blue and white trainers. She was carrying a large grey suitcase and Thaddeus was in a pram. Natasha is said to have connections to Barking in London.