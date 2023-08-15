Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
Tesco issues urgent warning as it recalls popular snack
Mum who killed three daughters - aged 6 and twins 2 - guilty of murder
TikTok paracetamol challenge warning as teens aim for hospital stay
DIY SOS star dies aged 47 following Motor Neurone Disease battle
CCTV of man wanted in connection with nightclub stabbing
Thousands evacuated after ‘catastrophic’ wildfires in France

Essex Police launch urgent appeal to help find missing mother Natasha Gill and one-year-old son Thaddeus

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing mother and her one-year-old son.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
14 hours ago

An urgent appeal has been launched to find a mother and son who went missing at the weekend.

Natasha Gill, 20, and her one-year-old child, Thaddeus Gill, one, were last seen leaving an address in Basildon, Essex at around 8pm on Sunday (August 13).

Natasha was last seen wearing a grey top with red lines on the sleeves, brown jogging bottoms and blue and white trainers. She was carrying a large grey suitcase and Thaddeus was in a pram. Natasha is said to have connections to Barking in London.

Police have issued an appeal to the public for help in finding the pair. A spokesperson for Essex Police said: "If you see them or have any information on their whereabouts, please call 999 quoting incident 1216 of 13 August."

Related topics:PoliceEssexLondon