As many people wake up a lot richer than they went to bed last night - here are Friday's National Lottery results.

Tuesday’s Euromillions jackpot will be an estimated £185 million after no players won Friday’s top prize. The winning main Euromillion numbers were 02, 12, 19, 34, 44, while the Lucky Star numbers are: 06, 10.

No players matched all seven numbers, meaning the jackpot was missed, however, a UK millionaire has been created in the Millionaire Maker Selection matching the digits ZJMQ51115. There were also three winners who matched five main numbers and one Lucky Star who have scooped almost £125,000.

Friday’s National Lottery Thunderball winning numbers are: 3, 5, 9, 32, 33 and the Thunderball is 12.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said, “Wow, what incredible news! Tuesday’s (August 12) EuroMillions draw will be an enormous one, as a life-changing £185M estimated jackpot is up for grabs. A single UK winner of this jaw-dropping prize would make National Lottery history as the second biggest winner ever.

“It would also be the 20th win of over £100M since The National Lottery began! Make sure to get your tickets for Tuesday’s draw to be in with a chance to win big.

“Playing any National Lottery game is more than just a chance to win; it's a way to contribute to something much bigger. Each week, players help generate around £30M for National Lottery-funded projects.

“With over £50BN raised for Good Causes since launch, this funds hundreds of projects in every postcode area across the UK. From supporting the arts and sport sectors, to empowering local community groups and preserving iconic British landmarks, players' participation makes a difference every single day.”

The National Lottery paused last weekend to enable the biggest technology upgrade in the game’s 31-year history.