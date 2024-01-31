Watch more of our videos on Shots!

UK EuroMillions players are being urged to check their ticket after it was revealed that a ticket-holder has won £61million.

The huge amount was in Tuesday's draw (January 30) and is the first EuroMillions jackpot win of 2024 in the UK. It was half of the £123m jackpot, with the other half being claimed by a player in Spain.

Camelot, which operates the draw, has urged players to check their tickets again and contact them if they believe they have the winning numbers. Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, said: “What an amazing night for one UK EuroMillions winner who has scooped a share of tonight’s incredible £123 million jackpot, the first UK EuroMillions jackpot win of 2024.”

The EuroMillions winning numbers drawn on Tuesday January 30 were 05, 10, 19, 27 and 30. The two Lucky Stars drawn were 05 and 06.