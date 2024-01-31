EuroMillions: players urged to check tickets as Camelot search for UK ticket-holder who has won £61m
Half of the £123million jackpot was won by a UK ticket-holder on Tuesday, with the other half of the jackpot being won by a player in Spain
and live on Freeview channel 276
UK EuroMillions players are being urged to check their ticket after it was revealed that a ticket-holder has won £61million.
The huge amount was in Tuesday's draw (January 30) and is the first EuroMillions jackpot win of 2024 in the UK. It was half of the £123m jackpot, with the other half being claimed by a player in Spain.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Camelot, which operates the draw, has urged players to check their tickets again and contact them if they believe they have the winning numbers. Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, said: “What an amazing night for one UK EuroMillions winner who has scooped a share of tonight’s incredible £123 million jackpot, the first UK EuroMillions jackpot win of 2024.”
The EuroMillions winning numbers drawn on Tuesday January 30 were 05, 10, 19, 27 and 30. The two Lucky Stars drawn were 05 and 06.
For those unlucky EuroMillions players who haven't swooped the big prize, there is a second chance ton win big. Friday's jackpot is estimated to be around £14m.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.