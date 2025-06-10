Yet again there are no winners of the monster Euromillions jackpot.

The £208m prize will yet again go unclaimed, as nobody had the lucky numbers tonight.

The life-changing amount will not get bigger, as it is capped at that amount, but the lesser prizes will increase in value.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said: “This Friday EuroMillions gets even bigger. Not only will we see the £208M EuroMillions jackpot up for grabs – which would make the biggest ever National Lottery winner – but there will also be an incredible 13 guaranteed UK millionaires made through EuroMillions Millionaire Maker. That’s a not-so-unlucky Friday 13th for the lucky ticket-holders who end up bagging these life-changing prizes. Get your tickets early to ensure you’ll be in with a chance of a massive life-changing win.

“The EuroMillions jackpot is now capped, so any money that would have gone into increasing the jackpot now boosts prizes in the next winning prize tier, meaning that we could see multiple UK players banking huge prizes for matching just the five main numbers and one Lucky Star. In tonight’s (Tuesday 10 June), draw one UK player became a millionaire after matching five main numbers and just one Lucky Star, winning an incredible £4.53m.”

What were the Euromillions numbers tonight?

The winning main EuroMillions numbers are: 19, 36, 39, 40, 45

What were the other results in the lottery draw?

Millionaire Maker Selection one UK millionaire created - HMXQ77424

The winning EuroMillions Lucky Star numbers are: 05, 06

Tonight’s National Lottery Thunderball winning numbers are: 07, 15, 24, 25, 32 and the Thunderball is 04.