EuroMillions results Friday: Winning numbers for the £201m jackpot draw
Tonight’s National Lottery EuroMillions estimated jackpot is, after several weeks of rollovers, £201m.
Tonight’s winning numbers are 13, 30, 35, 36, 40 and the Lucky Stars are 02 and 06. It has not yet been revealed whether anyone has won the top prize.
In the Millionaire Maker Selection game one UK millionaire has been created with the code VLPL28287.
Tonight’s National Lottery Thunderball winning numbers are: 07, 19, 25, 35, 37 and the Thunderball is 02. Full details of winners and prizes will follow shortly.