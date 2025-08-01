Euromillions results Friday: Winning numbers for the £145m National Lottery draw

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

2 minutes ago
The balls have been drawn for tonight’s big-money Euromillions draw - so are you in luck?

After several weeks of rollovers, tonight’s National Lottery EuroMillions jackpot is £145m - a truly life-changing amount.

The winning numbers are: 04, 16, 25, 29, 30 and the Lucky Stars are: 02, 10.

In the Millionaire Maker Selection one UK millionaire has been created with the winning code being TGLL13138

There was also a Thunderball draw tonight and those winning numbers are 02, 09, 20, 23, 27 with the Thunderball being 13.

