The balls have been drawn for tonight’s big-money Euromillions draw - so are you in luck?

After several weeks of rollovers, tonight’s National Lottery EuroMillions jackpot is £145m - a truly life-changing amount.

The winning numbers are: 04, 16, 25, 29, 30 and the Lucky Stars are: 02, 10.

In the Millionaire Maker Selection one UK millionaire has been created with the winning code being TGLL13138

There was also a Thunderball draw tonight and those winning numbers are 02, 09, 20, 23, 27 with the Thunderball being 13.