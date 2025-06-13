The draw for the huge Euromillions jackpot of £208m has taken place - and here’s the result.

The prize has been rolled over so many times that it has reached £208m - its limit - and so the smaller prize pots have got bigger and bigger.

Tonight another draw was held, and the National Lottery winning EuroMillions numbers are: 02, 28, 40, 43, 45 and the Lucky Stars are: 03, 07. But yet again there have been no winners - and s a life-changing fortune is still up for grabs.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said, “Tuesday will see the incredible £208mEuroMillions jackpot still up for grabs. A win of this magnitude would create the biggest National Lottery winner this country has ever seen. Get your tickets early to ensure you’re in with a chance of a massive life-changing win.

“The EuroMillions jackpot is now capped, so any money that would have gone into increasing the jackpot now boosts prizes in the next winning prize tier, meaning that we’re seeing multiple UK players banking huge prizes for matching just the five main numbers and one Lucky Star. In tonight’s draw, five UK players became millionaires after matching five main numbers and just one Lucky Star, winning an incredible £3.61m each.

“Tonight’s draw also saw 13 UK millionaires made through a special EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker event – contrary to superstition, Friday the 13th has proven the luckiest date in the calendar for these lucky UK players. All UK EuroMillions players should check their tickets and contact us if they believe they are one of tonight’s lucky winners.

“Each week, players help generate around £30m for National Lottery-funded projects. With over £50BN raised for Good Causes since launch, this funds hundreds of projects in every postcode area across the UK.”

Millionaire Maker lottery results

The National Lottery says 13 UK millionaires have been created

ZNZP75021

TNBC30976

HNBR22291

HNBG00357

XNBL07259

VNZV56928

HNBZ00729

VNBF50450

MNBC35019

ZNBP60221

JNZZ66637

HNZR99573

HMZR34844

Tonight’s National Lottery Thunderball winning numbers are: 01, 02, 24, 33, 39 and the Thunderball is 13. Full details of winners and prizes will follow shortly.