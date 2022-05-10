Winning the huge jackpot could see you become the UK’s biggest ever lottery winner

The EuroMillions draw has taken place and an absolutely huge jackpot is up for grabs.

The jacpot stands at an eyewatering £184m - not too shabby for the lucky winner, but do you have the numbers to match?

Have those tickets ready to check and all your superstitions done - here’s everything you need to know about the winning numbers.

What were the winning Euromillions numbers for Tuesday 12 May?

The winning numbers for EuroMillions draw are:

3, 25, 27, 28 , and 29

The Lucky Stars are:

04 and 09

When is the next EuroMillions draw?

The Euromillions draw is held twice a week.

The first of these draws is held on a Tuesday and the second draw is held on a Friday.

Both draws normally take place from between 8.15pm and 8.45pm and can be watched live on the National LotteryYouTube channel.

What was the EuroMillions Millionaire Maker results?

Alongisde this evening EuroMillions draw, the EuroMillions Millionaire Maker was also drawn.

Those taking part in the EuroMillions draw are also given a code which, if matched with that draw, guarantees them a £1m prize.

The Millionaire Maker code for Tuesday 10 May was:

MKLC24921

What were the winning Thunderball numbers for Tuesday 12 May?

Alongisde the Euromillions results, the Thunderball results were also drawn.

£500,000 is up for grabs in this week’s draw.

Th numbers are:

1, 14, 23, 24, 31