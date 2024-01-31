Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The National Lottery is on the hunt for a winner sitting on a ticket worth £1 million. EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker said the lucky winner, who purchased the ticket in Shropshire, struck the jackpot on January 16 and has still yet to check their ticket and claim their prize, with the winning code number XFKD 58687 printed on their ticket.

The rightful owner has until July 14 this year to claim their prize. However, if for whatever reason they are not in possession of their ticket, they can make a claim in writing to The National Lottery within 30 days of the draw.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery said: "If you bought a EuroMillions ticket in the Shropshire district for the draw on January 16, it’s time to look everywhere - in the pockets of clothes you might have been wearing at the time, bags, in the car, wallets and purses and in that sideboard or drawer where we all tend to put bits and pieces - and check your tickets.

"Do you live or work in this area, do you have family and friends there who you were visiting or were you just passing through? We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket holder and pay out their life-changing prize - imagine the possibilities for them! We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward.”

