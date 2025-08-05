Euromillions results Tuesday: Winning numbers for the £157m lottery draw

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

3 minutes ago
The balls have fallen and the numbers have been picked - this is the result of tonight’s Euromillions draw.

The jackpot is a huge £157m after several rollover weeks.

The winning numbers for the life-changing Euromillions prize are: 01, 03, 05, 42, 47 and the Lucky Stars are: 05, 10.

The details of any winners and the prizes has not yet been released.

In the Millionaire Maker Selection, one UK millionaire has been created with the code XHMB84675

In tonight’s National Lottery Thunderball game, the winning numbers are 08, 15, 17, 23, 24 and the Thunderball is 03. The details of any prize winners will also be released later tonight.

