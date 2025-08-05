The balls have fallen and the numbers have been picked - this is the result of tonight’s Euromillions draw.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The jackpot is a huge £157m after several rollover weeks.

The winning numbers for the life-changing Euromillions prize are: 01, 03, 05, 42, 47 and the Lucky Stars are: 05, 10.

The details of any winners and the prizes has not yet been released.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Millionaire Maker Selection, one UK millionaire has been created with the code XHMB84675

In tonight’s National Lottery Thunderball game, the winning numbers are 08, 15, 17, 23, 24 and the Thunderball is 03. The details of any prize winners will also be released later tonight.