Euromillions results Tuesday: Winning numbers for the £157m lottery draw
The jackpot is a huge £157m after several rollover weeks.
The winning numbers for the life-changing Euromillions prize are: 01, 03, 05, 42, 47 and the Lucky Stars are: 05, 10.
The details of any winners and the prizes has not yet been released.
In the Millionaire Maker Selection, one UK millionaire has been created with the code XHMB84675
In tonight’s National Lottery Thunderball game, the winning numbers are 08, 15, 17, 23, 24 and the Thunderball is 03. The details of any prize winners will also be released later tonight.
