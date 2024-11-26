Euromillions: UK winner scoops £177m jackpot- third largest National Lottery win in history
Andy Carter, senior winners adviser at Allwyn, said: “Wow, it has been a truly incredible night for a single UK ticket-holder who has scooped tonight’s jaw-dropping £177 million EuroMillions jackpot.
“The win has landed them a spot on The National Lottery’s Rich List, as they have become the third biggest National Lottery winner of all time.
“What a wonderful win right before Christmas, and we cannot wait to pay out this amazing prize. Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are tonight’s lucky winner.”
