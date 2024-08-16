Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are growing ‘extremely concerned’ for a schoolgirl who has been missing for a week. Eva Brown, 14, was last seen at a family member’s home in the Winchburgh area in West Lothian on Friday, August 9.

Eva said she was going to stay with friends in Glasgow, but she has not been in contact since Sunday, 11 August, the force added.

Sergeant Steven Elvin said: “We are extremely concerned for Eva’s safety and wellbeing. Extensive searches and enquiries are ongoing to trace her as soon as possible to ensure that she is safe and well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Eva is know to frequent Glasgow City Centre, Aberdeen, Mallaig, West Lothian and Whitley Bay in Northumbria and we are liaising with colleagues in these areas. I would urge anyone who has seen her or who has any information on her whereabouts to contact us as soon as possible.

Eva Brown, 14, was last seen a family member’s home in the Winchburgh area in West Lothian on Friday, August 9. | Police Scotland

“We would also ask Eva, if she sees this appeal, to please make contact with us to let us know you are safe. Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1258 of Tuesday, 13 August, 2024.”

Eva is white, 5ft 6ins in height and of slim build with medium-length brown hair. When she was last seen she was wearing a grey top, grey joggers, black trainers and was carrying a black backpack.